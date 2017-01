KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Volunteers received a verbal commitment from a football player hailing from Virginia.

Defensive end Ryan Thaxton verbally committed to the Vols, according to Inside Tennessee. Thaxton plays for St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia. He is ranked No. 16 out of East defensive end rankings and No. 5 out of defensive ends in Virginia.

Inside Tennessee says Thaxton visited the UT campus over the weekend and told athletic staff “I’m a Vol.”

The former Virginia commit chose the Vols over Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. https://t.co/f9jR64frkz — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) January 17, 2017