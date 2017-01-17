Titans hire wide receivers coach, special teams assistant

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - Cleveland Browns' Frisman Jackson catches a pass during training camp in this Aug. 11, 2005 photo at Browns Camp in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
FILE - Cleveland Browns' Frisman Jackson catches a pass during training camp in this Aug. 11, 2005 photo at Browns Camp in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Frisman Jackson as their new wide receivers coach and Craig Aukerman as assistant special teams coach.

The Titans announced the moves Monday.

Jackson joins the Titans from Temple where he was passing game coordinator this past season and wide receivers coach the past two seasons. Jackson also coached at North Carolina State, Northern Illinois, Akron and Western Illinois.

Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie also coached Jackson when he was a wide receiver for four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Aukerman spent the past four seasons coaching the Chargers’ special teams, the most recent as special teams coordinator, and has coached with the Jaguars and Broncos. He also coached at Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky and Findlay.

