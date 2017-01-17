Thousands of birds swarm Maryville neighborhood

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Blount County neighborhood is trying to get rid of some unwelcome visitors. Thousands of birds are calling one part of Maryville home. They have been causing problems right off of Carpenters Grade Road for weeks. Now, Maryville Animal Control is trying to do something about it.

“It’s just like straight out of ‘The Birds’ movie,” said Debbie Ernsberger, a homeowner in this neighborhood.

She said seeing thousands of starlings fly together is spooky to see. For her and other homeowners, they are a nuisance.

“They leave lots of messes on the driveways. Lots of messes on the cars,” said Ernsberger.

Maryville Animal Control is trying to help out by firing propane cannons. The noise is supposed to scare the birds away.

“Our goal is to kind of move them to the next block, go to that block and just continue to move them,” said Eddie King, Maryville Animal Control.

Animal Control was able to move them around pretty good with the loud noise. King said it’s important to use the cannon just before dusk.

“When they get in here for the night for the roost, I mean you are not going to get them out with a shot gun,” said King.

Animal Control hasn’t had to get this many starlings out in more than 10 years.

“Since it’s warm, that is what is keeping them here,” said King.

King said starlings have been in Maryville before but there haven’t been this many in years. Animal Control said it could take a couple of weeks or a month to get the birds out of the county.