Tennessee organizations to host free health fair in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Tennessee organizations are partnering to help East Tennessee residents understand their medical options.

A free health fair will be in Pigeon Forge February 4. The event is hosted by Healthy Tennessee, Vanderbilt Medical Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

There will be health care professionals and health-focused companies able to give residents advice.

“We are acutely aware of the recent disastrous fires that ravaged the beautiful region in and around Sevier County. In addition to contributing to local relief organizations, Healthy Tennessee wants to do our part by providing a free health fair to local residents. We understand that when a community goes through a tragedy, they’re so busy getting their lives back in order, they can often forget about their personal health”, stated Dr. Manny Sethi, Vanderbilt Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon and Healthy Tennessee Founder.

Also, one in six people in East Tennessee live in poverty and are not able to meet basic needs. One in five children in the area live at risk to go hungry every day and more older adults are needing help.

Doctors, nurses and medical students from Vanderbilt Medical Center will be giving free health screenings at the event. Screenings may include blood pressure checks, BMI (body mass index), blood sugar screenings, eye exams for glaucoma, retina exams, hearing exams and diabetes risk assessments.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, 2456 Library Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN.