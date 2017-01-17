

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Tennessee lawmakers introduced legislation to prorate tax relief for those with property damaged by the November wildfires.

The bill was introduced in Nashville Tuesday morning by Senator Doug Overbey of Maryville, Senator Steve Southerland of Morristown, Representative Dale Carr of Sevierville and Representative Andrew Farmer of Sevierville. The legislation calls for prorating the 2016 tax assessment for a homeowner or business owner’s property if the property was part of a FEMA certified disaster between September 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. It would not become effective until approved by a two-third vote of the local governing body of the county and/or city in which the property is located.

“This bill would provide a measure of tax relief to owners for property damaged in the disaster,” said Senator Overbey. “It is modeled after similar legislation which granted tax relief to victims of the 2010 floods in Nashville.”

If the tax computed for the 2016 tax year has been paid prior to the proration, the victim would receive a refund under the bill. The owner must provide a list of destroyed, demolished or damaged personal property and apply to the property assessor for the relief by September 1, 2017 to be eligible.

“Our Gatlinburg community and surrounding areas have suffered tremendous loss and hardship due to the tragic circumstances surrounding this natural disaster,” added Rep. Carr. “By passing this property tax relief bill, it is but one small thing we can do to help in this troubling time. We, as your voices in Nashville, will continue to seek ways to provide the means necessary for our community to survive, rebuild, and come back even stronger and better than before.”

Sen. Southerland said, “We want to support Sevier County in any way we can.” He said local lawmakers are continuing talks with legislative leaders and the Haslam administration regarding additional relief for victims and cash-strapped local governments which suffered losses as a result of the fires to aid in the recovery.