Poll: Americans split on Trump’s ethics; Most want tax returns released

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Americans are evenly divided on whether the incoming Trump administration is complying with ethics laws, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. A slight majority accepts Trump’s business ownership plan, but three quarters say he should release his tax returns.

The extensive poll was produced by Langer Research Associates. The poll finds Americans are split on whether Trump, his family and his advisers are complying with federal ethics laws. Forty-three percent say they are while 44 percent say they are not.

Seventy-nine percent of Republicans say Trump is complying with ethics laws. That drops to 44 percent among independents and just 16 percent of Democrats.

A slight majority of 52 percent say Trump’s plan to continue owning his businesses while placing them in a trust managed by his sons is enough, while 42 percent say he should sell his businesses.

Trump has said people don’t care about his tax returns, but the poll seems to indicate otherwise. Seventy-four percent of Americans think he should release his tax returns, including 49 percent of people who identify as Trump supporters. Nearly all of Clinton’s supporters and 83 percent who had another or no preference said he should release his tax returns.