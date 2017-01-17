Police: 12 arrested in protest at Valero refinery in Memphis

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say 12 people have been arrested during a protest at the Valero refinery in Memphis.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee says protesters used 55-gallon drums to block the south Memphis refinery’s truck loading entrance on Monday afternoon.

Brownlee says several protesters handcuffed themselves to the barrels and refused to leave. Those arrested face charges including disorderly conduct and obstruction of a highway or passageway.

According to media reports, about 35 to 40 protesters gathered at the refinery. They were protesting the Diamond Pipeline, a proposed domestic sweet crude oil pipeline that would run from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the refinery.

On its website, Diamond Pipeline LLC says the project consists of about 440 miles of pipeline, capable of transporting 200,000 barrels a day.

Valero did not immediately return a call and an email seeking comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s