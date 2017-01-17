NTSB continues to investigate Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report about November’s deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga as they continue to investigate.

The report released Tuesday says the bus was going southbound on Talley Road on Monday, November 21, around 3:20 p.m. when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole, overturned and collided with a tree. Six student passengers were killed and 31 were injured. The bus driver, Johnthony Walker, had minor injuries.

More coverage: Chattanooga School Bus Crash

The school bus was taking the children home from Woodmore Elementary School. The posted speed limit on the two-lane road is 30 miles per hour. Prior to the crash, the driver had encountered a horizontal curve to the left and another horizontal curve to the right. The driver lost control in the second curve.

More: Read the full preliminary report [PDF]

Preliminary information indicates Walker had deviated from his normal route. He had been employed with bus operator Durham Bus Services since April 2016 and had one reportable and one non-reportable crash, both while driving a school bus.

The NTSB is continuing to look at data from the bus’s recording systems.