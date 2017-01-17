Monroe County restaurant receives damage in fire

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Monroe County restaurant was on fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. at Donna’s Old Town Cafe at 100 College Street in Madisonville.

Madisonville Fire Chief John Tallent tells WATE 6 On Your Side that the fire started in an electrical outlet next to the window unit. The middle section of the restaurant received fire damage as well as the porch area. There was smoke damage in the rest of the business.

“My mom, my brother, all of my kids were raised here. It’s like having a house fire for us,” said restaurant owner Melissa Graves. Her family has owned the business for 25 years.

When Graves received the call about the fire, she took some of her children with her to look at the damage. She tells WATE that she could smell smoke miles from the restaurant.

Many community members came to the scene to support Graves.

“I turned around and there was 25 family friends. I stood on the porch over there and just smiled, because that’s my army right here.”

There were no injuries reported. “We are very blessed no one was here, on one was hurt,” said Graves.

Once crews allow people inside the business, Graves hopes to get an inspection and restore the power for the freezers and coolers. “We’re just going to pick up and go. We appreciate our community,” said Graves.