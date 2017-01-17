Man dies after West Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One of the people involved in a crash last week on Middlebrook Pike in West Knoxville has since died.

The Knoxville Police Department says they were called to a crash around 3:35 a.m. early Thursday morning on Middlebrook Pike at Bennett Place. A black Jeep Wrangler operated by Franklin Furtado, 47, had stalled in the roadway at the red light.

Furtado had stepped out of the vehicle to conduct repairs or investigate the problem when the Jeep was hit in the rear by a Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by Manuel Whitehead, 57. Whitehead tried to avoid the collision by swerving to the left, but hit the rear corner of the jeep.

Furtado was thrown to the pavement. He later died from his injuries. Whitehead had only minor injuries.

Police say the Jeep had its emergency flashers on, but it appears the lights in the rear of the vehicle were not working. Blood tests indicate neither driver had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Both were heading home from work at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

