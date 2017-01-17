Knoxville City Council discusses ordinance for ‘self-pour’ bars

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville City Council members gathered Tuesday night to discuss whether they would grant an ordinance to a new bar that allows its customers to pour their own beverages from the tap.

Pour Taproom is a business originally out of Asheville, North Carolina and is currently working to add a new location in Knoxville.

However, according to the city council and under the current ordinance, Pour Taproom would not be able to get a beer license.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the council ultimately decided to suspend the current ordinance for four weeks in order to give the beer board time to determine the best way to regulate how the business serves alcohol.

“It sounds like they’re open to the business,” said Nate Tomford owner of Pour Taproom. “They’re going to take some time and hopefully put together a model that has us as the lead candidate for the self-serve movement”.

Council members made it clear at the meeting that the suspended ordinance was not meant to keep Pour Taproom from opening.

“We want to work with city officials, we want to set up regulations,” said Tomford.

“The last thing we want is somebody else coming in that doesn’t take responsibility and causes a bad name for self-serve.”