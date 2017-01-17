Identities released of victims in Oak Ridge crash that killed 3-year-old

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
still0117_00001

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is continuing to investigate a two-car crash that killed a 3-year-old boy.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on January 13 at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive. The three year-old that was killed was in an SUV.

Oak Ridge Police Officers placed stuffed animals at the crash sight
Oak Ridge Police Officers placed stuffed animals at the crash sight

Police said one child and four other adults in the same SUV were also injured. Ashley Braden, 21, of Clinton, Jason Braden II, 23, of Clinton, Joshua Selvidge, 26, of Knox County and Dustin Sheehy, 28, of Oak Ridge were injured.

Four adults and one child in the second vehicle were uninjured, according to police. Investigators said an accident reconstruction team is continuing to examine evidence, witness statements and other details of the crash to determine a possible cause.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s