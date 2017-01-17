Identities released of victims in Oak Ridge crash that killed 3-year-old

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is continuing to investigate a two-car crash that killed a 3-year-old boy.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on January 13 at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette Drive. The three year-old that was killed was in an SUV.

Police said one child and four other adults in the same SUV were also injured. Ashley Braden, 21, of Clinton, Jason Braden II, 23, of Clinton, Joshua Selvidge, 26, of Knox County and Dustin Sheehy, 28, of Oak Ridge were injured.

Four adults and one child in the second vehicle were uninjured, according to police. Investigators said an accident reconstruction team is continuing to examine evidence, witness statements and other details of the crash to determine a possible cause.