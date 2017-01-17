Gatlinburg Answers: Dollywood Foundation has sufficient donations for My People Fund

GATLINBURG (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has made a commitment to answering questions about the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg, the rebuilding process, and the help that’s out there.

Why didn’t I receive a pledge form from the Dollywood Foundation? And how do I donate to My People Fund?

Linda Pickle said she made a pledge to the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund, but has not received her form to send her check.

Wes Ramey with the Dollywood Foundation said: “I’m not sure why she didn’t receive her pledge form in the mail. There were a lot of forms that had to go out, and it is possible it was lost in its way to her. That is the only report of this that I’ve heard.”

Pickle and many others have also asked what to do if they still want to give.

“Due to the overwhelming support of people from around the world, we have raised enough funds to fulfill Dolly’s promise through the My People Fund. However, there are still many needs when must continue to be addressed along the road to recovery. Please consider making a donation to support the work of others who are tirelessly working to address these needs by visiting mountaintough.org,” said Ramey.

There you’ll find four funds still taking donations: East Tennessee Foundation: Sevier County Community Fund, the Gatlinburg Relief Fund, Sevier County Fire Relief, and the five Rotary Clubs of Sevier County.

Under these circumstances, do you have to give an account for every item in our home for our contents coverage, or should the coverage amount of the insurance be paid in full? We have 65 years’ worth of contents! – Pam Small

Glenn Jacobs with the Jacobs Insurance Company says that is between her and her insurance carrier, but generally speaking, it’s always good to have a home inventory. Insurance companies use formulas to come up with an amount they’ll pay given the cost of your home. You need to know if your policy is for cash value of the items that were destroyed or replacement cost, where the insurance company will write a check to replace your items no matter how old they are.

Jacobs recommends you go with a reputable insurance carrier that’s been around for a while, because there have been stories of people being taken advantage of.

Will people receive relief money for three months or six months?

There are two different funds. Qualifying families who lost their homes will receive $1,000 for six months from Dolly Parton’s My People Fund. The Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation is distributing $1,000 per month for three months for people who worked for businesses that couldn’t reopen.

