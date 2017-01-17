Former players: Fulmer is man for UT athletics director job

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Nearly five months have passed since University of Tennessee Athletic Director Dave Hart announced his retirement, which will take effect at the end of June. Former head coach Phillip Fulmer’s name has been thrown into the mix to be the next athletics director, and former players WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with say he’s the man for the job.

Former Vols defensive back Inky Johnson is one of several players who would like to see his former coach take on this new role.

“I can only, you know, think that he is very excited and very interested as well. I don’t have any concerns that he would do a great job, but more than anything his heart is in it and and if you can find somebody that’s passionate about something, the sky’s the limit,” said Johnson.

Fulmer’s resume at Tennessee and in the community is hard to match, from player to head coach, but he’s never held a formal position in the front office.

“He’s probably been in as many, if not more than those leadership and decision making meetings at the administrative level at the University of Tennessee than probably anyone else over there. He was known as a CEO-type coach, so I think he would fit into the role quite well,” said former offensive lineman David Ligon.

Hart announced plans to retire in august, and while Hart graduated from Alabama, Fulmer has bled orange and white his whole life.

“Anytime you can get Tennessee blood, I think it’s a great thing because you have somebody that knows the program and the heartbeat,” said Johnson.

“We’ve been through so much hardship in the past, you know almost coming up on a decade, and there’s a reach and a feeling that man – if I can just capture somebody that understood how to get it done and how to get it done in the past that could do it again here. A lot of people want that connection. Is that a prerequisite for success at a university? Absolutely not,” said LIgon.

It’s a quality in Fulmer that’s hard to ignore.

UT-Chattanooga Athletics Director David Blackburn is another candidate for the position. He and Fulmer actually spent a decade working together at Tennessee and now it appears they’re competing for the job.

Fulmer hasn’t made any comment if he’s been in talks with anyone in Tennessee. He has been asked about it publicly and hasn’t dispelled any rumors, but hasn’t said anything definite either.