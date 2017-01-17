Former Knox County sheriff to attend Trump’s inauguration

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former Knox County sheriff and delegate for the Republican National Convention Tim Hutchison will be heading to Washington, DC for President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

Hutchison has been a longtime supporter of Trump and attended the convention in the summer. Hutchison explained what security measures he expects to see during the inauguration.

“I believe the security is going to be a lot like it was in Cleveland. I’m sure it will be along those same lines,” he said.

Hutchison says he plans on leaving for Washington on Wednesday.

