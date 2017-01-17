Dabo Swinney finds spotlight in visit to Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – All eyes were on Dabo in Oak Ridge on Tuesday.

Dabo Swinney, the Clemson head football coach and latest national champion, stopped by the Wildcats boys basketball game to get a closer look at Tee Higgins.

Higgins, who committed to Clemson in July, is a five-star wide receiver and the top-ranked in Tennessee. The Oak Ridge standout decommitted from Tennessee prior to his decision to join the Tigers.

Dabo wasn’t able to get the best look at his future playmaker. The head coach was busy signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

National Signing Day will be here Feb. 1.