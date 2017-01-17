Committee works to narrow Knox County Schools superintendent candidate list

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The search for a new superintendent of schools in Knox County is underway. The search committee met Tuesday to discuss the timeline for finding that person.

The deadline for applications was Friday. Two dozen people put their names in the hat.

More online: Read about all 24 applicants

Three members of the Knox County School Board form the superintendent search committee, putting out the call for candidates themselves instead of using a third party.

“The committee and members of our HR team here have really done the hands-on work ourselves and saved the taxpayers quite a bit of money,” said Amber Rountree, Committee Chair.

The goal is for the committee to narrow them down to a top five. Those five will go through an initial interview process and psychiatric evaluations. Then that group will be narrowed down to two or three who will be brought in for interviews with the entire school board, and they are hoping to have a final vote by the end of March though that is tentative.

Within that timeline they plan to host two public forums for the community to meet the top two candidates.

“While it is a fairly short timeline, we do want to make sure that we have time for community input because the board values that very much,” Rountree said.

The committee and the board are looking for a superintendent with specific qualities, and they say they have already seen some of the qualities in some of the candidates.

“The candidate for the leader of our schools has educational experience and also that they are experienced in managing a large budget and a large number of staff,” Rountree said.

The committee plans to meet again on February 14 to narrow down the 24 candidates to a top five.