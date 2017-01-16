VIDEO: Massive, dinosaur-like alligator caught on camera in Florida

(Kim Joiner)
(Kim Joiner)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive alligator thrilled people at a South Florida nature preserve on Sunday.

The gator was so big, it almost looked fake, as it strolled casually at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida. Kim Joiner happened to be there and videotaped the gator as it strolled by.

“Very exciting to see,” said Joiner. She other people at the preserve saw the gator headed their way and everyone pulled out their cell phones to record it.

Joiner said the gators at the preserve cross the berms to go from one marsh to the other. She estimated that the gator was about 12 feet long.

 

