Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham entering NFL draft

The Associated Press Published:
North Carolina State tight end Jaylen Samuels (1) holds off Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) for a first down pass reception in the first half of the Camping World Independence Bowl NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. North Carolina State won 41-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham is bypassing his final year of eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

Cunningham confirmed his decision Sunday after first announcing his plans Saturday night at an event in Connecticut.

The fourth-year junior was named an All-American after leading the Southeastern Conference with 125 tackles and third with 16 ½ tackles for loss. Cunningham helped lead Vanderbilt to the Independence Bowl and wins over Georgia and Tennessee.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says they could not more proud of Cunningham, who worked as hard as any athlete he has ever coached.

Cunningham has been projected as a first-round selection in some mock drafts.

