US official says Orlando shooter’s widow has been arrested

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. Police negotiators talking to gunman Omar Mateen at first weren't sure if the person they had on the phone was actually in the Pulse nightclub, according to audio recordings released Monday, Oct. 31, after a judge ruled they should be made public. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She’s facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

