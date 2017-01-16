Tennessee spirit teams place at national championship

Related Coverage Lady Vols not alone this season in honoring Pat Summitt

ORLANDO (WATE) – The University of Tennessee cheerleading squad, dance team and mascot placed in the top ten after competing against college teams across the country in Orlando, Florida this past week.

The best of the best competed in the 2017 Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association College National Championships at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Tennessee was one of three Division 1A universities to place in the top ten in all three categories. The biggest competitor for the dance team and mascot was the University of Minnesota. Minnesota took home first place in both competitions.

UT’s dance team received third place in jazz after being back-to-back national champions. Three-time national champion Smokey placed eighth.

The cheerleading squad received ninth in their division. The University of Kentucky took home first place.

“Advancing to the finals for our program is equivalent to the football team or basketball team ending the season ranked in the top-10,” said Tennessee Spirit Program Coordinator and Cheer Coach Joy Postell-Gee. “To have all three of our teams accomplish this feat, and to be one of only three universities to do so with top-10 finishes is truly an honor and testament to the tradition of excellence we are so proud of at the University of Tennessee.”

The spirit teams will perform Monday night at Tennessee’s We Back Pat event.

