Schedule of events for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the inaugurations of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence Friday at noon in Washington, D.C.

The 58th presidential inauguration includes many events and ceremonies across the city with some events that begin on Thursday. That day at 3:30 p.m., Trump and Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of our nation’s veterans. Then at 4 p.m., a “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” is scheduled at the Lincoln Memorial.

The swearing-in happens Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. The United States Marine Band will perform “The President’s Own” followed by a call to order by Sen. Roy Blunt. There will be readings and invocations by the Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan; Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez with the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Pastor Paula White-Cain with New Destiny Christian Center.

The Missouri State University Chorale will perform and then at noon Pence will be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform and then Thomas will swear in Trump.

Trump will then deliver his inaugural address. Rabbi Marvin Hier with Simon Wiesenthal Center, Rev. Franklin Graham, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson will deliver readings and benediction. Jackie Evancho will then sing the National Anthem.

The Inaugural Parade begins around 3 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House and there are three official Inaugural balls starting at 7 p.m.

A National Prayer Service will be held on Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral.

If you are interested in attending the inauguration, contact your senator or U.S. House member.