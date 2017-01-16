Ripley’s to raise money for Sevier County Humane Society

Related Coverage Sevier County Humane Society raises money for fire relief fund

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Ripley’s Tennessee Attractions will be raising money for the Sevier County Humane Society.

The Sevier County Humane Society’s building is in need of repairs. Also, its Gnatty Branch location is in a remote area that makes it hard for Sevier County residents to access. Some visitors may need to use a four-wheel drive vehicle to go to the property.

The shelter has taken in over 3,000 animals in recent years, according to the humane society. The location was originally created to care for 1,000 animals each year.

“We do the best we can with our current shelter and it has served us well, but it is not up to today’s standards, and certainly does not represent Sevier County and our progressive culture. At the shelter, we actually find many tourists at our shelter that end up adopting from us. We receive many wonderful pets at our shelter.” said Cheryl Morgan of the Sevier County Humane Society.

Visitors can go to any of Ripley’s eight attractions in the state from January 18-24 at a discount. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go to animal shelters.

“The money raised will assist in many ways. Some of the money will help the Sevier County Humane Society. Their current building is in need of repairs, clean-up and updates. They are also in need of a new building in a better location and additional funding to care for all the animals they receive. The wildfires in November increased the number of animals to care for with missing pets as well as stray animals that need loving homes,” said Ryan DeSear, regional manager of Ripley’s attractions.

Visitors must mention “Tennessee Special” when going to one of the attractions. discounts are only available at ticket booths. The special is for Tennessee residents only and adults must show their ID.

All of Ripley’s attractions are in Sevierville and Gatlinburg.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Odditorium

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

Ripley’s Moving Theater

Ripley’s Davy Crockett Mini-Golf

Ripley’s Old MacDonald’s Farm Mini-Golf

Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze & Ripley’s Candy Factory

Guinness World Records Attraction