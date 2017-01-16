Randy Boyd considering run for Tennessee governor

Related Coverage Randy Boyd leaving Haslam administration, returning to private sector

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Outgoing Tennessee economic development commissioner and Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd says he is considering a run for governor.

Boyd told WATE 6 On Your Side Monday he is still focused on the economic development position for the next two weeks, but will begin giving thought to a run for governor and his next step in public service in February.

Boyd announced earlier this month he is stepping down from Gov. Bill Haslam’s cabinet and returning to the private sector. Boyd also chairs Boyd Sports, owner of the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals, and tnAchieves, the non-profit program helping Tennessee Promise students with volunteer mentor support.

Gov. Haslam is term-limited and will not be eligible to run again when his term ends in 2018.

