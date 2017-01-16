North Knoxville man treated for minor burns after house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A North Knoxville man was taken to the hospital with minor burns after a fire at his home Monday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to 1814 Fenwood Drive just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with burns to his hands and arms and a small fire in a utility room near the kitchen. Firefighters were able to put it out with a pressurized water extinguisher.

The homeowner said he had been cooking food in the oven when it caught fire. He tried to take the flaming dish out of the home, but only made it to the utility room when the heat caused him to let go, which started the second fire.

He was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.