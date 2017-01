KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands of people across the country will pay homage Monday to Martin Luther King Jr., marking the 31st anniversary of the federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

In Knoxville, the annual parade marches at 10:00. The 2017 parade route stretches from the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue to Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church in Burlington, where the MLK Commission will present their annual memorial tribute services.