Inaugural attendees include Tenn. governor, but not one of his biggest supporters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The list of Tennesseans heading to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump includes a governor who publicly said he would not vote for him, but not going is one of his earliest supporters who wants to stay home so she can “see every moment on TV.”

Governor Bill Haslam, who said last fall he would write-in a Republican’s name rather than vote for Trump, indicated in his weekly schedule that he would be attending the inauguration.

Not making the trip is Mae Beavers, who is a state senator from suburban Wilson County and a Trump delegate to the Republican Convention this summer.

“To me, the convention was the most exciting part,” Sen. Beavers told News 2 on Monday. “I want a front row seat where I can see everything that happens all day long.”

It was a reference to staying home on her couch and watching the events as they play out on the networks.

“We are going to have a party at home to celebrate,” the conservative lawmaker added with a smile.

Beavers also cherishes a picture made with Trump a year ago during a Knoxville visit by the candidate before the primaries began in January.

Some early supporters who will be in DC for the inauguration include Rutherford County state Senator Bill Ketron and his daughter, Kelsey, who were also Trump delegates to the Republican Convention.

“So this is kind of bucket list for me. I have never been to one,” Sen. Ketron told News 2. “I am in the standing room crowd to the right of the podium. I got the tickets through Congressman Scott DesJarlais’ office and in a letter I was told to be prepared to stand for three hours.”

Several Nashville musicians are expected to be part of the inauguration events, including Tim Rushlow, the former front man for Little Texas. He told News 2 on Friday he’ll be part of a concert on The Mall in front of an estimated million people.

Among the others with Music City connections who will take part in the huge concert called “Make America Great: Welcome Celebration” is Restless Heart front man Larry Stewart.

Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood are scheduled to take part in an event prior to the concert called Voices of the People which includes an appearance from Mr. Trump.

This comes as Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen became one of dozens of Democratic lawmakers in DC who have declared they won’t be going to the inauguration.

During a commemoration of Monday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Rep. Cohen said of Trump that “he has not exhibited the characteristics and the values that we hold dear, that Dr. King holds dear.”

Cohen also said President Barack Obama’s campaign was based on hope and change, “but at this time in our history, hope and change have unfortunately become fear and dread.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper told News 2 he’s “planning on it” but doesn’t “feel strongly either way.”

“If it would do any good if I didn’t show up, that would mean something, but I don’t see that it would do any good. I think it’s important that we try to live by the golden rule, try to respect everybody and hope and pray he learns better manners,” the lawmaker added.