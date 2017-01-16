Fort Campbell soldier welcomed home with marriage proposal

WKRN Published:
(Courtesy: Lee Erwin/ Clarksville Now/WKRN)
(Courtesy: Lee Erwin/ Clarksville Now/WKRN)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – A Fort Campbell soldier was welcomed home Sunday with a marriage proposal.

According to Clarksville Now, Specialist Holly Maxwell was among 220 soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (BCT) “STRIKE” who returned from a 9-month deployment to Iraq.

Maxwell’s family was there as her boyfriend Sgt. Jeremiah Holt got down on one knee and popped the question.

Holt says he could not hear Maxwell’s answer, but he could tell she accepted his proposal by her nodding yes and the excitement on her face.

“This is the craziest thing ever. I’m shaking, this is surreal, this is the best feeling ever,” said Maxwell.

Several other Fort Campbell soldiers returned home Thursday, and another round of troops will return Tuesday.

