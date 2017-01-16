ESPN sources: Phillip Fulmer is ‘top candidate’ for UT athletic director job

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former University of Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer is the top candidate for the soon-to-be-vacant athletic director positions, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The sports network contacted Fulmer, who did not specifically address the athletic director position, but didn’t rule out being a candidate.

Related: UT Athletic Director Dave Hart announces retirement

“Since I was 18 years old, UT’s best interests have always been my interest,” Fulmer told ESPN.com. “I want what is best for UT. Dr. [Beverly] Davenport [UT’s newly named chancellor] has laid out a clear process, and we have to respect the time and her vision to complete that process.”

Current athletic director Dave Hart announced he would retire last August at the end of his contract this coming June. Fulmer was head coach of the vols from 1992 to 2008 when he was fired after four losing seasons in a row. He led the team to its first national championship in nearly 50 years in 1998.

Related story: Peyton Manning considers coaching Vols after retiring from NFL