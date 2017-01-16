Charlton Warren to join Tennessee football staff

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletics announced Monday that Charlton Warren has agreed to become the defensive backs coach. The university said Willie Martinez, who served as the defensive backs coach for four seasons will not return.

Wareen served as the defensive backs coach at North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent time on the Nebraska and Air Force coaching staffs.

“We would like to welcome Coach Warren, his wife, Jocelyn, and their three children to the Tennessee family,” said Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones. “Coach Warren is a passionate, knowledgeable and driven football coach that has an outstanding history of developing defensive backs on the collegiate level. He also has a great reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country with strong ties to our recruiting areas. We feel extremely fortunate to add someone of his caliber to our coaching staff and our defensive meeting room.

In addition to his coaching experience on the collegiate level, Warren participated in the NFL minority internship program in 2007 with the Houston Texans. He spent training camp with the Texans and assisted with the defensive and special teams units.

Warren graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in human factors engineering and earned his MBA from Georgia College and State University in 2003. He was a three-year letterman at defensive back for the Falcons, helping the program to consecutive 10-win seasons in 1997 and 1998, including a 12-1 record and an outright conference title in 1998.

Following his collegiate career, Warren performed his active service as a systems acquisitions manager at both Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

