TBI: Man killed, 2 women critically injured in Middle Tennessee

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was shot and killed and two women seriously injured in an incident in Cannon County Saturday night.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and forensic scientists are investigating a scene on Choctaw Drive in Woodbury.

The TBI reported one man died from a gunshot wound and two women also sustained serious injuries.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said it does not immediately appear the women were shot, but instead injured with a different type of weapon.

The women were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

