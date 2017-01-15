Sneaker collector finds passion project in Kicks 4 Kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you walk into Studio 13 Tattoo on West Coliseum, you may think for a second you walked into a Finish Line or a top sneaker retailer. The owner there is looking for the best new or gently used shoes to put on kids who need them.

There are the top NBA editions like shoes from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and there’s the latest sneaker style like glow in the dark. Even though some of the shoes around Studio 13 Tattoo can retail up to $300, it’s not an expensive shoe store. It’s a passion project of Studio 13 Tattoo’s Owner Jake Farris.

“The beginning goes way back,” Farris said. “I’ve been an avid sneaker collector since 1996. I’ve worn the same size since then.”

You may have noticed by now, this isn’t your ordinary shoe drive. Farris is looking for new or very gently used shoes. He wants the shoes to make a kid’s day.

“We want to put a brand new pair of shoes on them because there is a confidence boost you get when you get a new pair of shoes,” Farris said. “With teenagers and middle school aged kids a brand new pair of Nikes or a gently used pair of Nikes that are collecting dust in your closet can totally change the way their school year goes.”

One day when he was searching through his collection for his shoe of choice that day, Farris noticed a lot have just been sitting collecting dust for years. He went on Facebook to see who may want a few pairs. Then the requests he wasn’t expecting started rolling in.

“I started hearing things like- hey, I work with a single mom who has two kids and she works two other jobs and these kids would really appreciate some shoes,” Farris explained. “I can find out what size if you can help me out.”

So, Farris started Kicks 4 Kids on Wednesday. Since that day more than 150 shoes have been collected.

“I wanted to bring something awesome,” fellow sneaker collector Aaron King said.

King came by Studio 13 Tattoo to donate.

“I’d rather give them sneakers than them being out here doing something negative to get the money for them,” King said.