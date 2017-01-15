Sevierville police arrest armed robbery suspect

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department arrested a man who allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Kroger Pharmacy, Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. at the Kroger on Highway 66 in Sevierville.

The suspect is described as a male with facial hair, approximately 5’8″, wearing camo shorts, red and black rain jacket with a black hoodie.

The suspect should be considered armed. Anyone with information please call SPD (453-5506) or local law enforcement agency.