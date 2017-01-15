No injuries in Strawberry Plains house fire

STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – The New Market Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gobbler road in Strawberry Plains, Sunday night.

Fire Chief Sammy Solomon says the call came in around 7:40 p.m. He says crews were on the scene within six minutes of the call. 18 firefighters responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the owner of the told firefighters that there was no electricity in the house, and that he had lit a candle and threw a shirt on top of it accidentally.

There were no injuries and the damage was contained to the back bedroom.

Red Cross is assisting the owner and his sister.