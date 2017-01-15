Knoxville remembers Civil Rights leader nearly five decades after his death

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – People in Knoxville spent the holiday weekend remembering Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. nearly five decades after his death.

“I’m truly grateful today for the things that I have because of what he did for us,” Camilla Ray said, “and not only him, but so many who struggled and marched and walked and sacrificed their families and just so much for us today.”

On this Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday weekend, people are taking the time to honor the legacy Dr. King left behind.

“He stands for the movement,” Rev. John A. Butler of the Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church-Knoxville. “He stands for the struggle, and the struggle and the fight wasn’t birthed with him and it didn’t die with him. But we use him as a symbol of our never ending fight and struggle for equality.”

Those who lived through the Civil Rights era recalled the struggle the and the movement Dr. King helped lead.

“Those of us who were on the front lines, it was really hard for us… more than people realize: getting telephone calls at night, getting threats at school,” Frederick Downs said.

East Tennessee Churches spent the day teaching Dr. King’s lessons to Sunday school students.

“Many of our children don’t know that legacy. They don’t appreciate that legacy. They don’t know what we’ve gone through,” Sandy Mitchell said. “You can’t look at a person and know what they’ve gone through. But I think it has to do with something I remember Dr. King said. He said people fail to get along because they don’t know each other. They don’t know each other because they don’t communicate with each other. And they don’t communicate because no one takes the time to get to know each other, so there are a lot of things that he’s said over the years that we need to go back and resurrect.”

Churchgoers said MLK Day serves as a reminder to never forget Dr. King’s message of equality, peace and love for all.

“All Americans can look at Dr. King as a model for giving your life to the service of others,” Butler said.