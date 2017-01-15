2 16-year-olds charged in fatal Antioch double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 16-year-olds were charged with criminal homicide for the deaths of two other teenagers in Antioch Saturday night.

The teens were shot and killed at a home in the 700 block of Piccadilly Row around 4:30 p.m.

Metro police identified one victim as 16-year-old Eduardo Trejo, who lived nearby.

The identity of the second victim has not yet been confirmed.

Metro police reported Anthony Sinor and Mitchell Mann, both 16, were charged with two counts of criminal homicide each.

The homicide investigation indicates Sinor suspected Trejo of burglarizing his home recently and reportedly conspired with Mann to lure Trejo to his residence Saturday afternoon, according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the two teenage victims with fatal gunshot wounds on the home’s back deck, which is located next to Sinor’s bedroom.

Metro police said Sinor called 911 and said a shooting took place at the home during an attempted burglary. Sinor was detained and the suspected murder weapon, a semi-automatice pistol, was recovered.

Sinor later admitted to police there was no burglary attempt at the home.

Mitchell had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. He came to the South Precinct Saturday night and met with detectives.

Both Sinor and Mitchell are being held in juvenile detention.