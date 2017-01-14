Oak Ridge Police officers place stuffed animals at scene of deadly crash that killed 4-year-old

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department placed stuffed animals at the scene of a deadly crash that took the life of a four-year-old in Oak Ridge, Saturday morning.

A head on collision happened at the intersection of Emory Valley Road and Lafayette drive, taking the life of the four-year-old, Friday night.

Police say four adults and one child that were in the car were involved in the crash were taken to UT Medical Center, their conditions haven’t been released.

The people inside the other car involved in the wreck were uninjured.