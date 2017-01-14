Man arrested in Greeneville shoplifting incident

WATE 6 On Your Side
walgreens

Greeneville, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville Police Department was called to the Walgreens at 104 Asheville Highway Friday evening on a shoplifting complaint.

When the officer arrived he found the suspect, Michael Hadley, in the parking lot of Advanced Auto. He learned Hadley had an outstanding warrant in Cocke County and placed him under arrest.

When Hadley’s personal belongings were searched, the officer discovered a white powdery substance and a “green leafy substance” that were believed to be drugs.

The items he is accused of stealing amounted to $25 in total.

Hadley is facing charges of shoplifting and drug/narcotic violations.

 

