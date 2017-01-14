Koxville UFC fighter preps for next bout

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Former Vols football player and Ultimate Fighter Championship fighter, Ovince Saint Preux, is gearing up for his next big fight, next month.

His training grounds for this fight, The Knoxville Martial Arts Academy. Preux says Knoxville is his home now.

“I’m actually a permanent resident of Knoxville. So, it’s just one of those situations where usually where you train at, where you sleep at should be your number one fans,” said Preux.

Preux, a Florida native, arrived in Knoxville as a Vols defensive end in 2001. Preux has lived here ever since.

After dropping two fights in a row for the first time in his UFC career, he’s hoping to give his something to cheer about in three weeks.

“It’s definitely an itch-factor to get back in there. I tell everybody, like playing football you lose a game in football one weekend, you can redeem yourself the next weekend. The thing with mixed martial arts is you literally have to wait 3-4 months, 4-5 months to get your turn back,” he said.

Football and fighting are coming back together for him once again, as he faces Jan Blachwicz Superbowl weekend in Houston, Texas.

“I fight Saturday and Sunday night is the Superbowl, so there are going to be a lot of people in town. It’s a good opportunity for me to make a good statement. Towards the end of 2017, Where I really want to be is in the number 1 contender’s spot fighting for the belt,” said Preux.

He hopes the statement will set the tone for a big year.