Knoxville women marching in capital day after inauguration

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Thousands are expected to march in the nation’s capital one day after the inauguration. This crowd is coming for the Women’s March On Washington. Participants say they will be fighting for women’s rights.

“Sending a message that these issues are still important to women,” said Kimberly Peterson, a woman from Knoxville participating in the march. She said she is fighting for equal rights, women’s healthcare and diversity.

“I have been really upset with the messages that have been sent,” said Peterson.

The messages were sent by President-elect Donald Trump, she said.

“When we hear women being judged by their looks and that she can’t be a 10,” said Peterson.

“I worry that he doesn’t see women as capable in the same way as someone else might have,” said Anne Langendorfer, another woman planning to be in the march. She said she will be marching for women in Knoxville.

“Especially, the other women here who don’t have the other benefits I’ve had,” said Langendorfer.

Peterson will be taking her 11-year-old daughter with her. Peterson said she and her daughter will be joining more than 200 women and men from the Knoxville area in Washington D.C. For these women, this march is not about attacking Donald Trump. They said his past comments about women definitely encouraged them to go to the nation’s capital. However, they said the point of the march is to continue fighting for women’s rights.