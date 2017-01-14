Jay Glazer: Colts owner pushes for Manning as head of Football

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WATE) – Many people in East Tennessee wonder what’s next for Peyton Manning. Well, Jay Glazer with Fox News Sports says Manning could have the option to return to the Indianapolis Colts.

Glazer reported, Saturday morning, that the Indianapolis Colts want to bring Peyton Manning back to the franchise in a huge way, as head of football.

Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football w Gruden as coach. Still hopeful to get Peyton — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

Glazer said that owner Jim Irsay made a strong push for Peyton Manning as Head of Football.

While Irsay would love to bring Peyton back its Manning's call and tho he's listened I think it would be uphill battle to get him to do it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

Glazer says that while Irsay would like to bring Manning back, ultimately it’s Manning’s call whether or not he wants to do it.