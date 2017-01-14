Jay Glazer: Colts owner pushes for Manning as head of Football

Manning and the Colts parted ways on March 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WATE) – Many people in East Tennessee wonder what’s next for Peyton Manning. Well, Jay Glazer with Fox News Sports says Manning could have the option to return to the Indianapolis Colts.

Glazer reported, Saturday morning, that the Indianapolis Colts want to bring Peyton Manning back to the franchise in a huge way, as head of football.

Glazer said that owner Jim Irsay made a strong push for Peyton Manning as Head of Football.

Glazer says that while Irsay would like to bring Manning back, ultimately it’s Manning’s call whether or not he wants to do it.

