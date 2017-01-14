Health departments pass out free radon testing kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee is urging residents to test their homes for a poisonous gas they may not realize they’re breathing in.

To help accomplish this, health departments are handing out free radon testing kits.

Radon is an odorless gas that is found in the ground and water. It can seep into your home through your crawl space, and high concentrations can pose a human health risk.

There is no way to tell if it’s in your home without testing for it.

According to the health department, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

The EPA estimates that approximately 70 percent of Tennessee’s population lives in high or moderate risk radon areas.

To get a free testing kit, call 1-800-232-1139 or click here.