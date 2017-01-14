Health departments pass out free radon testing kits

WKRN Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee is urging residents to test their homes for a poisonous gas they may not realize they’re breathing in.

To help accomplish this, health departments are handing out free radon testing kits.

Radon is an odorless gas that is found in the ground and water. It can seep into your home through your crawl space, and high concentrations can pose a human health risk.

There is no way to tell if it’s in your home without testing for it.

According to the health department, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

The EPA estimates that approximately 70 percent of Tennessee’s population lives in high or moderate risk radon areas.

To get a free testing kit, call 1-800-232-1139 or click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s