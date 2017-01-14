ETSPJ holds legislative luncheon in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A dozen Tennessee lawmakers gathered before the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists to address the issues topping the agenda for the new legislative session.

In an annual luncheon moderated by Kristin Farley, state representatives answered questions from their constituents, with a number of topics taking center stage.

After multiple children died in a school bus crash in Chattanooga in November 2016, school bus safety remains a priority in the Tennessee House and Senate.

“We’ve had this issue come up all eight years I’ve been in the legislature,” Rep. Bob Ramsey (R-Maryville), said.

Some lawmakers argue for seat belts on all school buses, while others advocate for the installation of cameras and GPS technology and better training and background checks for bus drivers.

“In the issue coming up this year, we will look at the statistics, look at the expenditures, and try to gage the best route for the safety of the students,” Rep. Ramsey said.

Another leading issue this year remains a gas tax increase, an issue sparking lively debate among both lawmakers and constituents.

“There’s definitely a need there,” Sen. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), said. “I think there needs to be an offset or it needs to be held revenue neutral. It’s in the transportation fund and it would have to be held neutral because the extra money is in the general fund, but we can reduce some other taxes there in order to offset it.”

The luncheon event also gave the floor to less timely matters, like repealing a law that promoted physical activity in schools. State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1983 in 2016, a law mandating weekly physical activity goals outside of physical education classes. Since it’s implementation, feedback has proved the time requirements difficult to meet.

“It just doesn’t work when the school is trying to keep up with every student and to make sure every child gets the 15 minutes,” Rep. Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville), said. “It would probably be better to be broad and to say this physical activity that burns off energy, there’s a certain amount of this that is needed, but leave it up to the schools to say where it’s going to happen, how much and what time.”

While the future of these bills remains to be seen, lawmakers said public forums like these help set the legislative agenda.

“It helps establish a dialogue and helps solve problems,” Sen. McNally said.

Other issues discussed by lawmakers include, but are not limited to: body cameras on police officers, UT diversity funding, women’s reproductive health, refugee resettlement and Tennessee food stamps.