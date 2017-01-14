Crossville man arrested, charged in early morning shooting

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crossville Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman in his home early Saturday morning.

During the course of the investigation into death of Kelsey Nicole Brady, authorities developed information that Michael Dale and another male had an altercation inside a home in the 1000 block of Old Mail Road. During the exchange, Dale fired a shotgun inside the residence. Projectiles from the gunshot perforated an interior wall, striking and killing Brady in an adjacent room of the residence.

Authorities arrested Dale and charged him with one count of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, one count of Reckless Homicide, and one count of Aggravated Assault. At the time of this release, he was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on $200,000 bond.