Child Passenger Seat Checkpoints held in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Safe Kids program are hosting six Child Passenger Seat Checkpoints in 2017.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to be sure to bring your child restraint seat instructions and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

These events are held for parents and caregivers to receive education material about car seats, have their car seats checked for any manufacturer recalls and also have the seats examined for proper installation. The Child Passenger Seat Checkpoint is open to the public and it is free for participants to attend.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, January 14.

All events will be held at Oak Ridge Fire Station #2, 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot), from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The dates are as follows:

• January 14th

• March 11th

• May 13th

• July 8th

• September 9th

• November 11th