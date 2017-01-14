Anderson County High School to host play addressing teenage issues

CLINTON (WATE) – Anderson County High School will be hosting “Dead Serious About Life”, a musical aimed to help teenagers , during the weekend of January 14-15.

The play centers around 16 different characters, each portraying a common high school ‘social stereotype’. The drama aims to impact teens and young adults by addressing tough topics such as drugs, alcohol and suicide.

The performance is put on by 28 high school students of ‘Mish’ Inc from Mason, Ohio.

The first showing of the play will be on Saturday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m. The production will also be shown again on Sunday, January 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets to the play will be available for $7 at the door.

More information on “Dead Serious About Life” including future performances can be found here.