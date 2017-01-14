3 found dead inside Whitley County home

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WATE) – Two Whitley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home at around 10 p.m. Friday evening following reports of a shooting.

When the deputies entered the home, they say a woman drew a weapon and pointed it at them. One deputy then fired his gun and hit the woman.

She was transferred to UK Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

When the deputies investigated, they found three people dead inside the home.

The cause of their death has not been determined at this time. An investigation is underway.