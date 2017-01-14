3 found dead inside Whitley County home

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
crime-alert

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WATE) – Two Whitley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home at around 10 p.m. Friday evening following reports of a shooting.

When the deputies entered the home, they say a woman drew a weapon and pointed it at them. One deputy then fired his gun and hit the woman.

She was transferred to UK Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

When the deputies investigated, they found three people dead inside the home.

The cause of their death has not been determined at this time. An investigation is underway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s