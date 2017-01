NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people believed to be teens were killed in a shooting in Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Metro police were called to the 700 block of Piccadilly Row.

When they arrived to the scene, they found two victims with fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities say a 16-year-old admitted to shooting them and is now being questioned.

The shooting remains under investigation.