10 nabbed in prostitution sting in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY (WATE) – A joint prostitution sting at a Blount County hotel resulted in the arrests of 10 people and one citation, Friday night.

Some of the individuals were tied to actual prostitution businesses in Knoxville.

Operations of this nature target individuals attempting to exchange sexual services for money, and law enforcement officers at all levels focus on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. Human trafficking, defined as an act or attempted act of recruiting, transporting, transferring, harboring, or receiving a person by means of force, abduction, fraud, coercion, purchase, sale, threats, abuse of power for the purpose of exploitation. According to FBI statistics, human trafficking is the fastest-growing business of organized crime and the third-largest criminal enterprise in the world.

“Investigations of this nature are a double-edged sword,” Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said. “On one hand, I am very happy with the outcome of the operation because we are identifying and quashing a problem in our county, but on the other hand, I am saddened to see a segment of our society that is, in some accounts, hopeless. Our goal is to keep this type of activity out of Blount County, and in the process, help the individuals who are arrested see the consequences of their lifestyle and maybe turn their lives around.”

The following individuals were charged with prostitution or promoting prostitution:

Ashley Nicole Baker, 22, of Knoxville. Charged with prostitution.

Maranda Faith Brown, 31, of Knoxville. Charged with prostitution. Brown is also being held on outstanding warrants out of Knox County.

Ericka S. Francis, 28, of Knoxville. Charged with prostitution. Also cited with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).

Erika Y. Strickland, 32, of Knoxville. Charged with prostitution.

Marissa J. Davis, 22, Alcoa Inn, Alcoa. Charged with prostitution.

Allison Duncan, 37, of Brazoria, Texas. Charged with prostitution.

Bobbie Jo Beeler, 49, Knoxville. Charged with prostitution.

David L. Roberts, 50, Knoxville. Charged with promoting prostitution.

Steven D. Waterson, 45, Knoxville. Charged with promoting prostitution.

Nycole Danielle Coffey, 31, Knoxville. Cited for prostitution.

Kenneth Gregory Johnson, 64, Knoxville. Johnson was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Knox County.

Court dates and bond amounts have not yet been set for the individuals.