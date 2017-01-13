UT, First Tennessee bank hold debit card design contest

(source: UT Sports/First Tennessee Bank)
(source: UT Sports/First Tennessee Bank)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee athletics department and First Tennessee bank are holding a contest to select a throwback debit card design.

From Friday, January 13, to Tuesday, January 24, fans can vote online for one of three vintage designs that include the old Single Bar Helmet, the Star Vols logo and the historic Pennant Man.

The winning design will be revealed on Tennessee Football Signing Day on February 1 and will soon be available exclusively from First Tennessee Bank.

